Texas A&M leads Auburn 17-14 at half

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Texas A&M Aggies lead Auburn 17-14 at the half.
A&M back Trayveon Williams has scored on the ground and through the air to pace a steady Aggies offense.
Auburn’s first drive went backwards leading to a Seth Small 35-yard field goal after an A&M 48-yard drive on 13 plays, mostly on the ground.
A third-and-short screen by Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham to back Malik Miller gained a first down and set up the Tigers to pin the Aggies in inside the five on a punt.
After a first down, A&M fumbled on an option and the Tigers recovered. On the first play, Auburn receiver Ryan Davis caught a lateral pass from Stidham and threw a touchdown to Sal Cannella of 20 yards to put Auburn up 7-3.
A&M took the ensuing kick and went 75 yards for a touchdown, scored on a Williams 38-yard scamper. The Aggies went up 10-7.
The teams traded punts in the second quarter before Auburn, mixing runs and passes, took the ball to the A&M end zone on a Seth Williams 11-yard grab of a Stidham pass. Auburn led 14-10 with 4:03 left in the half.
A&M took the kick and drove into Auburn territory. The Aggies had 143 yards rushing with two minutes left in the half.
Jimbo Fisher’s offense then turned to a screen to Williams for a touchdown, making the score 17-14 with 1:09 left in the half.
The Tigers are looking to build some momentum heading into clashes with SEC titans Georgia and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Auburn, 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC, was idle last Saturday while Texas A&M, 5-3 and 3-2, lost a hard-fought 28-13 contest to Mississippi State in Starkville.
Texas A&M is 3-0 in games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and holds a 5-3 series advantage. The visiting team has won each game since A&M joined the SEC in 2012. Auburn is 27-19 in SEC play under Gus Malzahn. The Tigers are 50-25 under Malzahn, who is in his sixth year.
Auburn next travels to Athens, Georgia, on Nov. 10 to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.