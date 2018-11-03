Willis has career day in Troy’s victory over Louisiana

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Happy Homecoming Troy Trojans. The Trojans (7-2, 5-0) held on to beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-5, 2-3) 26-16 in Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Sawyer Smith missed on just four passes all afternoon as he went 18 for 22 with 317 yards and a touchdown pass. Of his 317 yards in the air, Damion Willis - a government-licensed ball magnet - accounted for 213 of those.
Willis went off. He pulled down 10 receptions en route to setting Troy’s FBS record for receiving yards in a game. He fell 12 yards shy of Troy’s all-time record.
Pacing the ground game for Troy was the all-reliable B.J. Smith. Smith entered having recorded at least 100 rushing yards in four-straight games. He set the new school record Saturday, rushing for 103 yards on 22 carries, marking the fifth-straight 100-yard rushing game, and adding a first-half score to his stats.
Troy led 23-3 at the half. The Trojans and Ragin' Cajuns traded field goals to open the game, but it was all Troy after that.
On Troy’s second possession of the game, two plays was all it took to put Neal Brown’s squad ahead. After a Louisiana facemask penalty on Troy’s first play of the drive gave them an automatic first down, the second play was a Sawyer Smith 75-yard touchdown pass to Willis.
Louisiana was forced to punt next time out but a Troy fumble stalled another scoring opportunity. But the defense stood tall and held the Ragin' Cajuns to a field goal try, a try that would be missed.
Two Troy drives later, the Trojans were in the end zone yet again.
After recovering a Louisiana fumble, B.J. Smith took it in from 12 yards out to push Troy’s lead to 17-3.
Kicker-punter extraordinaire Tyler Sumpter banged through two field goals to close out the half for the Trojans.
After the break, Louisiana looked ready to push for a comeback.
Trey Ragas got into the end zone for the Sun Belt Conference West Division’s number one team with 11:29 remaining in the third quarter. Ragas' 3-yard score capped off an 8-play 55-yard drive to open the second half.
Troy was able to counter, but with Sumpter’s third field goal of the day, a 49-yard kick.
Louisiana applied more pressure next drive out, scoring yet another touchdown. This time it was a 9-play drive, but still resulted in Ragas getting into the end zone. It was his second score of the game, and brought the Ragin' Cajuns' deficit down to just 10.
Ragas would finish with 106 yards rushing and his two touchdowns for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Troy’s defense was able to come up with an important stop on the two-point conversion try to keep the margin to 10, and from then on it was a defensive battle between the two teams.
Punts summed up the next three drives between Troy and Louisiana until deep in the fourth quarter.
With 5:47 left in the game and with Louisiana on Troy’s 26, the Troy defense made yet another big play.
A no-fly zone was initiated when Andre Nunez threw a pass right to Troy defensive back Kyler Knudsen.
After the offense went three-and-out, the defense made another play to seal the game.
Three sacks opened the drive and then on 4th and 23, Nunez had to throw up a prayer, but fell into Melvin Tyus’ hands for Troy and with that Homecoming was won.
Troy’s offense put out 427 yards of offense and posted the first 300-100-200 yard game in the school’s history where a quarterback threw for 300 yards, a rusher ran for 100 yards and a receiver recorded 200 yards receiving.
They look to keep it rolling next Saturday when they hit the road for Statesboro, Georgia. It’ll be a clash between Troy and Georgia Southern. That game will kick at noon from Paulson Stadium.
