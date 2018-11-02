Alabama wins SEC West with 29-0 win vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WBRC) - Alabama is headed back to the SEC Championship Game.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated LSU 29-0 and will face Georgia on December 1 in Atlanta.
Saturday’s win marks the eighth consecutive win against LSU.
The Crimson Tide defense was the star of the show, posts its first shutout of the season. Alabama held No. 3 LSU to only 196 yards of offense, including only 12 on the ground.
Quinnen Williams led the defense with 12 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Dylan Moses and Saivion Smith each added six, respectively.
The Crimson Tide offense dominated, despite not living up to its 54.1 points per game average. Alabama had 576 total yards and 29 first downs, compared to LSU’s 13.
Per usual, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the way, throwing for 295 yards and two scores on 25 of 42 passing. He also rushed for 49 yards and a score. Saturday was the first time Tagovailoa played a fourth quarter this season, and he also threw his first interception of the year.
Tagovailoa’s favorite target was Jerry Jeudy, who caught eight passes for 103 yards. Irv Smith Jr. and Henry Ruggs III each had a touchdown reception.
Damien Harris led all rushers, totaling 107 yards and a score on 19 carries. Najee Harris rushed for 83 yards.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
1ST QUARTER
Alabama 6, LSU 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Ruggs, 15 yards, XP no good (4:58 left)
2ND QUARTER
UA 9, LSU 0 - Bulovas 23-yard field goal (6:59 left)
UA 16, LSU 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Smith Jr., 25 yards (1:15 left)
3RD QUARTER
UA 22, LSU 0 - Tagovailoa run, 44 yards, XP no good (5:14 left)
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.