ASU evens SWAC record after win over Texas Southern

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Make that 7 out of the last 8 for Alabama State over Texas Southern. After going back-and-forth with the Tigers of Texas Southern, The Alabama State Hornets were able to hang on to even their SWAC conference record.
The Hornets improved to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in conference with a 30-21 win over the 2-7 Texas Southern Tigers.
A safety in the final moments of the fourth quarter helped drop the Tigers to 1-4 in the conference.
ASU struck first in the first on a 29-yard pick-six by Joshua Hill. The Hornets defense pitched a shutout in the first quarter but Texas Southern struck back in the second.
Brad Woodward helped make short work of a 5-play 53-yard drive. Woodward powered in from 2 yards out to even the score at 7 all.
But it was a game in which Alabama State would never trail.
Next drive out, KHA’Darris Davis scored the first of his three total touchdowns in the game. He was able to escape the defense and scramble from 10-yards out to put the Hornets back ahead.
ASU entered Saturday with a lot of energy. It was just the second home game of the season for the Hornets, and the first since their Labor Day Classic win over Tuskegee in September.
Coming in, head coach Donald Hill-Eley called it a weird feeling of sorts. He said the team had to remember how to do things at home and had to go over some things.
Whatever house cleaning they did, they looked comfortable and prepared offensively as they posted the most points they’d scored all season.
The Hornets carried a touchdown lead into halftime, but the Tigers came out guns blazing in the third.
A 90-yard touchdown pass evened the score on the half’s first play from scrimmage.
At 14-all, the Hornets weren’t done.
Davis would throw the first of his two touchdown passes on Alabama State’s first possession of the half. He found Jeremiah Hixon for a 17-yard score and Eley’s team was back out in front again.
Forty-one seconds later and the score was tied yet again. It was Woodward again finding the end zone for the Tigers and knotting the score at 21-up.
Both teams would go scoreless the remainder of the quarter before ASU finally pulled away for good.
Not yet a minute into the fourth quarter, Davis tossed his second touchdown pass of the game. This one came on the goal line and was a 1-yarder to Mich Jefferson.
Alabama State was now out front 28-21 and looked to anchor down on defense to hold on to the lead.
Both teams would play hot potato with the ball for the next several possessions before Texas Southern would get it back with 1:59 remaining and on their own 2-yard line.
The first play of the drive was an incomplete pass from quarterback Jay Christophe. On the next play, Christophe was sacked in his own end zone, resulting in a safety and giving ASU a nine-point lead.
The game was all but over at that point. Alabama State would kneel the clock out to end the game.
Alabama State can move to above .500 in the SWAC next Saturday against Jackson State. It’ll be another home game for the Hornets. The two teams will kick at 2 p.m.
