First Alert: Rain chances return this evening

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon! Rain chances return this evening and stick around through the workweek.
A sunny and cool morning will make way for a pleasant and warmer afternoon. There will be a bit of a breeze at times, especially for those in western counties. By mid-to-late afternoon, showers will start to move into our western counties. Showers will arrive to the I-65 corridor by dinnertime. It won’t be a washout, as rain chances are only at 30% for this evening, and all shower activity will be done around midnight.
First Alert: We’re still closely watching the potential for severe storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. The threat of severe weather has backed off a bit, but we’re still on high alert in case models trend more southerly again. The severe weather, if any, would likely be between midnight and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, so it’s important to have the sound turned up and batteries charged in the devices you use to receive your weather alerts.
By late morning Tuesday, the risk of strong to severe storms will mainly be over, and skies will gradually become sunny throughout the day. Slightly cooler air arrives Tuesday night behind the front.
The cold front that passes through Tuesday has the potential to lift north as a warm front Wednesday and Thursday, bringing rain chances back to the state. By Friday, another strong front will sweep through the area, bringing the chance for rain during the day but significantly cooling us down by nighttime. Next weekend is looking sunny and cool behind the second cold front!
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.