Kemp cites voter database hacking attempt, gives no evidence

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who would become the nation's first black female governor if she wins, has called Kemp "an architect of voter suppression" and says he's used his post as chief elections officer to make it harder for certain voters to cast ballots. Kemp counters that he's following state and federal law and that it's Abrams and her affiliated voting advocacy groups trying to help people, including noncitizens, cast ballots illegally.