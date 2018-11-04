1 man arrested, charged with murder; warrant out for another

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A Mobile man has been arrested and charged with murder in Troy, and a warrant for the arrest of another man has been issued, according to Troy police.
The Troy Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jeremyah Deunte Howell and charged him with murder in connection to the death of 25-year-old Rashad Montel McClaney of Troy.
Police have also issued a warrant for Tharion Vincent Nye, 23, also of Mobile.
According to police, officers responded to Troy Medical Center around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a report that a man identified as McClaney had been taken to the emergency room. McClaney was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.
After investigation, police concluded that things began in the 100 block of Gibbs Street after an altercation involving McClaney, Howell and Nye.
Police did not give McClaney’s cause of death.
Howell has been transported to the Pike County Jail where he has been placed under a $100,000 bond.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Science, Pike County Coroner’s Office, and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
Troy police are asking that anyone with information involving McClaney’s death or the location of Nye call Troy police at 334-566-0500 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-566-5555.
