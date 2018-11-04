Montgomery ranked one of top smart cities in nation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has been ranked as one of the nation’s top smart cities.
“We were really excited because we’re working every day to position Montgomery as a leader in the smart city movement," said city of Montgomery Public Relations Specialst Griffith Waller.
The Center for Digital Government announced that Montgomery, Alabama, won the 2018 Digital Cities Survey, along with several other U.S. cities.
“We were fortunate enough to be ranked as number eight in the country for a city of our size,” said Montgomery City and County Chief Information Technology Officer Lou Ialacci.
Montgomery was ranked as number eight out of ten for cities with a population size of 125,000-249,000.
The award was given out to cities who excel in leveraging technology, boosting cybersecurity, and improving the overall quality of the life of its residents.
“It trickles down to residents on a personal level. We want to be the best customer service providing city we can be, and this technology and this effort led by Lou, our public works team and several other partners is helping us get to that point," said Waller.
“Some of the things we’ve done for example is our open portal. One of the big area is the financial area where we provide all the budgetary, expense, actual information about people’s salaries and positions and so forth," said Ialacci.
That transparency is part of the reason the city won. The CDG released a statement crediting Montgomery’s open data portal for creating trust with its residents and businesses.
“We have tons and tons and volumes of data which we’re using to drive decision making and try to serve our residents in a smarter way and it’s also there to add more accountability and transparency," said Waller.
The CDG will recognize Montgomery at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.
