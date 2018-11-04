Prattville war veteran honored with Medal of Valor

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - In a story WSFA 12 News brought to you earlier this week, you, the viewer, were introduced to an 85-year-old Vietnam War veteran by the name of George Partridge.
Partridge is the son of World War I veteran and lives in Prattville. He had been a collector of military items from helmets to flags to medals.
Saturday, he was honored by the Georgia Military Hall of Fame with the Medal of Valor - it was an honor his wife put him up for.
Partridge served 13 months in the Vietnam War, flying the F-100 and a “spotter plane.” At one point, he was ejected from his plane and suffered combat injuries.
He was honored for his courage during the war, and the fact that he’s a Georgia native.
Patridge served a total of 33 years in the military before retiring in 1984.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.