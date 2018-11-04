Prattville war veteran honored with Medal of Valor

Vietnam War veteran Geroge Partridge was honored with the Medal of Valor by the Georgia Veterans Military Hall of Fame.
By WSFA Staff | November 3, 2018 at 10:04 PM CDT - Updated November 3 at 10:04 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - In a story WSFA 12 News brought to you earlier this week, you, the viewer, were introduced to an 85-year-old Vietnam War veteran by the name of George Partridge.

Partridge is the son of World War I veteran and lives in Prattville. He had been a collector of military items from helmets to flags to medals.

Saturday, he was honored by the Georgia Military Hall of Fame with the Medal of Valor - it was an honor his wife put him up for.

Partridge served 13 months in the Vietnam War, flying the F-100 and a “spotter plane.” At one point, he was ejected from his plane and suffered combat injuries.

He was honored for his courage during the war, and the fact that he’s a Georgia native.

Patridge served a total of 33 years in the military before retiring in 1984.

