Shower chances return this evening

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A sunny and cool morning will make way for a pleasant and warmer afternoon. There will be a bit of a breeze at times, especially for those in western counties. By mid-to-late afternoon, showers will start to move into our western counties. Showers will arrive to the I-65 corridor by dinnertime. It won’t be a washout, as rain chances are only at 30% for this evening, and all shower activity will be done around midnight.