Tuskegee loses out on SIAC West race, falls to Miles College

FAIRFIELD, AL (WSFA) - Tuskegee’s football season has come to an end after its Saturday afternoon loss to Miles College. The Golden Tigers blew a 17-point lead on the road en route to falling 31-27.
The Golden Tigers (5-5, 3-3) led the Bears (4-6, 3-3) 24-7 before Miles scored 17-straight to tie the game.
Miles took a 7-0 lead in the first on a punt return that was returned for a touchdown.
Tuskegee wouldn’t even the score until the second quarter and then its offense took off.
The Golden Tigers scored 17 unanswered in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead into halftime.
Peyton Ramzy snagged an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ahmad Deramus to first tie the score.
Then, with 2:22 left in the opening 30 minutes, Ramzy caught his second touchdown pass of the game, this one coming from 9 yards out.
After Tuskegee’s defense got the offense the ball back again, Huskic Arnes drilled a 45-yard field goal as time expired to send the Golden Tigers into the half feeling confident.
After the break, the tide shifted.
Miles was able to answer.
Deramus found the end zone with his feet to extend the lead to 24-7 and it began.
With 9:08 in the third, quarterback Daniel Smith bombed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Malik Campbell to cut the Tuskegee lead to 10.
Then, nearly a minute of game time later, Mitchell Smiley picked up a Golden Tiger fumble and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown, now reducing the lead to 7.
An early fourth quarter field goal by Miles' Jackson Spradlin tied the game at 17. It was a defensive stop that would turn up big at the time for Tuskegee.
With 6:29 left in the game, facing a critical fourth down with the game tied at 24, Tuskegee had forced a Miles punt. The snap went over the head of the punter and the ball was recovered after a 20-yard loss on the Miles 12.
Tuskegee, now with a chance to put the game out of reach, began a drive on the cusp of the goal line, but a penalty and loss of yardage on attempted runs backed the Golden Tigers up into a field goal situation.
Arnes nailed the 37-yard field goal to put Tuskegee ahead 27-24 with 5:14 to play.
Miles would not panic. The Bears ate 3 minutes and 29 seconds of game time off the clock on its 9-play 70-yard touchdown drive, never facing a fourth-down attempt.
Smith led the offense to the Tuskegee 27, and then hooked up with Tyree Leonard for a 27-yard touchdown, giving Miles its first lead since the early moments of the second quarter.
The extra point made it 31-27, and left Tuskegee with 53 seconds to make one final push.
Tuskegee was unable to make anything out of the drive, turning the ball over on downs after just five plays.
Miles stunned the Golden Tigers, ending their bid at winning the SIAC West division and a chance to host the SIAC Conference Championship next Saturday.
Instead, the Golden Tigers' season is over with a 5-5 record to show. The preseason pick to win the SIAC West is out of the fight.
The Miles College secondary held Deramus to just 160 yards in the air and held his weapons at wide receiver to under 60 yards tops. Javarrius Cheatham - a one-man wrecking crew - led Tuskegee’s receivers with just 52 yards and zero touchdown receptions.
Kenny Gant led the Golden Tigers with 162 rushing yards.
