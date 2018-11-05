Henry County reserve deputy charged with providing false information to register to vote

By WSFA Staff | November 5, 2018 at 1:01 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 1:01 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Henry County reserve deputy has been arrested for allegedly providing false information to register to vote.

Houston County resident Wylie Aaron Mathis, 48, is charged with providing a false address to register to vote in Henry County. He surrendered to the Henry County Sheriff's Office on Friday and was released.

The warrant for Mathis' charges resulted from a complaint brought by the Attorney General’s Office and the case is being prosecuted by AG Steve Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division.

