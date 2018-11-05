Body of missing Alex City man found

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - The search for a missing Alexander City man has ended with the recovery of his body around 3 p.m. Monday, the police department confirmed.
An Van Pham, 60, disappeared Wednesday morning. A statewide Missing Senior Alert was issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in hopes of finding him. Police and members of the community searched unsuccessfully for Mr. Pham over the weekend.
“Today [Saturday], we’re going to focus on three areas," said Alexander City Police Department detective Riley Foshee. “The first area is Washington Street, because that is where Mr. Pham lived." They also searched the area around his home and in the woods nearby, but didn’t see any signs of him.
Pham’s body was found by an investigator at the Alex City landfill, according to Foshee. Foul play is not suspected.
Pham was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and floral sweat pants in the area of I and O street in Alex City. The search was intensified because he had a medical condition that possibly impaired his judgement.
While a cause of death is currently unknown, Pham’s body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.