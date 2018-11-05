Police: Montgomery fight ends with man fatally shot

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - New details are being released in connection to a weekend death investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday in the 1000 block of West South Boulevard. Police and Fire Medics responded to the scene around 1 a.m. but learned the gunshot victim had already been taken to an area hospital via a private vehicle.
The man, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, prompting police to open a death investigation.
The investigation has since determined that that man who died had attempted to intervene in a physical altercation between two other men by shooting at one of them, according to police.
The other man returned fire in self-defense, the police department said, killing the man. The other two men were not injured. Their names have not been released.
MPD is not releasing any other information pending an ongoing investigation.
