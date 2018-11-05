Sheriff: Pine Level 9-year-old killed in accidental shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after an accidental shooting, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office confirms.
According to Sheriff Joe Sedinger, deputies and investigators responded to a home in the Pine Level area around noon Sunday on a call of a person shot. There, they discovered that a child had been shot.
Sedinger identified the victim as Alyssa Davis, a Pine Level Elementary School student. She was airlifted to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.
“This appears to be a very tragic accident, but this case is still under investigation," Sedinger said. "Our prayers go out to the family of Ms. Davis.”
Counselors will be available at Pine Level Elementary if any student needs to talk about the tragic situation.
Sheriff Sedinger urges all parents to lock up their firearms to keep them out of the hands of young children.
