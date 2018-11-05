Slocomb Fire-Rescue hoping fire protection district vote passes

SLOCOMB, AL (WSFA) - Slocomb Fire-Rescue is looking to taxpayers to help them build their budget.
In Tuesday’s election, voters will have the option of voting to create a fire protection district in the area. It’s a $35 tax on citizens with money going directly to help the fire department.
“The funding primarily will be to keep firefighters on duty because we want to keep response times low,” said Kyle Hovey, operations chief.
The tax would be on homeowners and business owners and excludes taxes on schools, churches, or agriculture buildings - like barns on property. If approved, the money would be collected in 2019 when people pay their property tax. If you have exemptions on your property tax because of age or the amount of taxable income you have - you’re exempt from the extra tax.
The tax money could bring in between $40,000 to $50,000 a year for the department, which is needed because a grant the department has currently is set to expire.
“We have a S.A.F.E.R. grant that terminates in October 2020. We don’t want to lose those firefighters. We want to keep them, to keep response times low,” said Hovey.
Right now, the department has 25 on staff - they hope to be able to keep one to two firefighters on duty.
Slocomb Mayor Rob Hinson agrees the tax is something needed for the department and the city.
“It’s difficult to put an amount of money on a saved life. Having that guaranteed response when an emergency call goes out to me is worth an invaluable amount of money. We felt 35 dollars is a nominal amount when you compare to saving someone’s life,” Hinson said.
The item on the ballot will read:
Shall there be created for the area of Slocomb a district for fighting fires and a fire protection service charge or fee of $35.00 per year levied and collected on each dwelling and commercial building served by the system? Yes or No.
