Stormy start to the week

An active start to the workweek for Alabama will result in yet another risk for severe weather. For our area today, our weather stays relatively quiet. A random shower or storm will be possible into a warmer afternoon where highs will climb into the upper 70s. Late tonight, a severe weather threat starts to ramp up across north Alabama. Scattered rain and storms will develop overnight into parts of our area, lingering into the early part of Tuesday. The threat across north Alabama is much greater than ours. That being said, we cannot rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm or two, mainly overnight into early Tuesday. A damaging wind gust or spinup tornado will be possible, but this risk is very isolated. Showers continue through the rest of the week as the pattern remains relatively active.