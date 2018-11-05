Superheroes more violent than villains in movies, study finds

(RNN) - Researchers say parents should talk to their children about violence in superhero movies after a new study found the “good guys” in them are more likely to engage in violence than the villains.
An abstract of the study “Violence in Superhero-Based Films Stratified by Protagonist/Antagonist and Gender” was presented in early November at a conference for the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to a news release.
In looking at 10 superhero movies released in 2015 and 2016, researchers found the films’ protagonists committed an average of 23 acts of violence per hour, compared to 18 acts by the antagonists.
In total, the heroes committed 467 more violent acts than the bad guys.
“This is important because so many kids are looking up to these superheroes as positive role models and people they want to act like,” said John Muller, the lead researcher of the project and a medical student at Penn State College of Medicine, in an interview with CNN.
The films’ most common acts of violence were fighting and use of a lethal weapon. The protagonists just edged out the antagonists in their weapon-use (659 versus 604 acts), but the movies were far more likely to show the heroes – rather than the villains – fighting, with 1,021 versus 599 acts.
Researchers also looked at destruction of property, murder and bullying, intimidation and/or torture. The only category in which the violence of the villains topped that of the good guys was bullying, intimidation and torture - with 237 versus 144 acts.
Muller told CNN that if superheroes are depicted in the films as committing acts of violence for a good reason, their actions may be better accepted and understood.
But experts say no matter the reasoning behind the heroes’ actions, this violence could pose behavioral problems in young fans.
"It’s troubling to me that the perpetrators of the violent acts are the good guys because that communicates the idea that aggression is justifiable as long as it’s committed by a good guy,” said Brad Bushman, a professor of communication and psychology at Ohio State University, who was not involved with the new study.
Muller suggests families should watch these movies together and discuss the consequences of violence, which can help children develop their critical thinking skills and strengthen their moral standards.
Because all 10 of the movies studied had a rating of at least PG-13, experts also say parents should carefully consider the ages at which they allow their children to watch them.
CNN reports the films included in the study were “Suicide Squad,” “Batman: The Killing Joke,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Deadpool,” “Fantastic Four,” “Ant-Man” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
The findings of the study have not been published or peer-reviewed.
