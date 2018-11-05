Troy’s Knudsen earns scholarship after first start

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans celebrated homecoming Saturday with a 26-16 victory over the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns to remain undefeated in Sun Belt Conference play. The celebration, however, continued in the locker room.
After the game, then walk-on safety Kyler Knudsen, who made his first career start and snagged his first career interception on Saturday, was awarded a scholarship from head coach Neal Brown.
“It was huge especially going out to see my mom crying,” Knudsen said. “Before I even told her, I thought she was crying because it was emotional that I had a good game. I told her and she was like, ‘are you serious?’ That was the big deal and I’m glad I got to share that with my family.”
Knudsen made the start due to an injury to starting safety Cedarius Rookard. Knudsen says he was made aware he would start the night before.
“Coach Brown came around for room checks and made a comment, ‘You ready for you’re first collegiate start?’. I said, ‘I guess so.’
According to his teammates, Knudsen has earned this opportunity.
“He is one of the guys at off-season workouts at five in the morning and he’s not complaining,” said quarterback Sawyer Smith. “He’s out there ready to go with his foot on the line ready to run. His hard work that he’s put in has finally paid off.”
Knudsen is currently listed behind Rookard on the depth chart for Troy’s upcoming game against Georgia Southern, but he could make his second start if Rookard isn’t cleared to play.
