Verizon reorganizes structure under new CEO to prep for 5G

FILE- In this Feb. 25, 2013, file photo Hans Vestberg, chief executive officer of Ericsson looks on during conference at the Mobile World Congress, the world's largest mobile phone trade show, in Barcelona, Spain. Verizon is undergoing a significant restructuring under new CEO Vestberg, including its dominant wireless division, as it prepares to roll out its 5G technology. Three months after Vestberg took control, Verizon said Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, that the company will be organized into four groups at the start of the year: Consumer, Business, Media, and Global Network & Technology. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) (Manu Fernandez)