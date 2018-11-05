VoteCast: How AP's survey of the US electorate was conducted

In each of the 25 states in which VoteCast includes a probability-based sample, NORC obtained a sample of registered voters from Catalist LLC 's registered voter database. This database includes demographic information, as well as addresses and phone numbers for registered voters, allowing potential respondents to be contacted via mail and telephone. The sample was stratified by state, partisanship, age and race. In addition, NORC attempted to match sampled records to a registered voter database maintained by L2, which provided additional phone numbers and demographic information. After the matching, NORC had phone numbers for 86 percent of sampled records, including cell phone numbers for 60 percent of records with a phone number. Prior to dialing, all probability sample records are mailed a postcard inviting them to complete the survey either online using a unique PIN or via telephone by calling a toll-free number. Postcards are addressed by name to the sampled registered voter if that individual is under age 35; postcards are addressed to "registered voter" in all other cases. Telephone interviews are conducted with the adult that answers the phone following confirmation of registered voter status in the state.