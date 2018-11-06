2 Alabama natives head to live performances on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two Alabama natives are moving on to the live performances on NBC's "The Voice."
Montgomery resident and Bay Minette native Kirk Jay went up against Albertville native Colton Smith Monday night. Jay's rendition of the Brett Young hit "In Case You Didn't Know" was enough for Blake Shelton to declare him the winner of the knockout round.
But don't count Smith out just yet; he was stolen back after the round into Team Jennifer.
The live performances begin next week.
