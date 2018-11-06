Bear Elementary earns national magnet school award

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Bear Exploration Center will be recognized in Baltimore, MD, in April for earning Nationally Certified Magnet School designation.
Bear is one of only 115 schools in America, and the first in the Montgomery County system, with the designation, Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) said on Monday.
“Our staff and our parents are so excited about this,” Principal Elizabeth Hill said. “We have worked for nearly a year to demonstrate that we have met the multiple indicators and the standards that are set forth by the Magnet Schools of America. We are very proud of our school and the work our teachers, support staff and parents do to ensure our children are getting excellent instruction.”
Standards to earn the certification include promoting diversity, closing the achievement gap, integrating a theme-based curriculum, and encouraging parental and community involvement.
Bear, located on Churchill Drive off Woodley Road, also has demonstrated that instructors and staff are working to prepare students for college and a career, the MPS said.
