Candidates for AL governor give their last pitch to voters

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Both gubernatorial candidates flew around Alabama encouraging people to vote cast their vote in the midterm election Monday.
Republican Gov. Kay Ivey started her morning in Montgomery using business growth and new jobs to talk about her accomplishments as governor.
“We have steadied the ship of state, and brought progress and prosperity and Alabama is working again," Ivey said. "You see the results all around us and since I’ve been governor world-class companies have invested over $8 billion in our state and created some 16,000 new jobs.”
Throughout the campaign trail, Ivey has hit on these topics.
“And what’s to come is more good-paying jobs. Improved education, an infrastructure plan that works for 21st Century Alabama, preserving our conservative values, and maintaining the trust of the people of Alabama," she said.
Her opponent, Democrat Walt Maddox, made a pit stop in Montgomery with his wife and two children.
“This election is about the future," Maddox said. "In 24 hours the people of this state will decide do we stay in the shadows of the past? Or are we determined to become a new south state to chart our own course to a brighter future?”
He continued to talk about expanding medicaid and passing an education lottery.
“We are going to send a clear message on day one that we are no longer going to accept being at or near the bottom in everything that matters," he said. "We are going to literally going to change the dynamic of Montgomery.”
When asked why Ivey is better than her opponent for the job, she pointed to her record.
“I have the experience and the passion and the commitment. People have seen the work that I do as state treasurer, Lt. Gov. and now as 19 months as governor,” Ivey said. “They have proof in the pudding and so they can count on what they know about Kay Ivey to be effective for the people of Alabama.”
However, as the underdog in the election, Maddox said he believes he will be the next governor.
“We are going against every mechanism of party establishment that you can imagine, but we have come back and we’ve got the ball with two minutes left and I like where we are," Maddox said.
