CrimeStoppers looking for 3 woman in unrelated cases

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are looking for a trio of female suspects wanted on unrelated charges.
Melissa Tate is wanted for property theft. She’s accused of renting something with the intention of keeping it. Tate is 42, and is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
Camilla Player is wanted for a probation violation and the chemical endangerment of a child. She is 35, and is 5′2″ and weigh around 135 pounds. Investigators say Player exposed her child to ingest, inhale or have contact with a controlled substance.
And Tobi Muschara is wanted for a probation violation and trafficking in stolen identities. The 32-year-old is 5′0″ and weighs around 100 pounds.
Anyone with any information on any of these three suspects is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward and you can remain anonymous.
