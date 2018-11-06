EastChase’s parade, Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 17

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Shoppes at EastChase’s annual parade and Christmas tree lighting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 17.
EastChase's Main Street will be festive, including live music by Jason Givens and The Wanderers, face painting, balloon artists, and giveaways by retailers, said Suzanna Wasserman, marketing manager for EastChase.
The Christmas parade features more than 40 local organizations, including the Montgomery Catholic High School Band, The Montgomery Ballet, Tonya Speed Dance Studio, Biscuits Baseball, and the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, Wasserman said.
Santa Claus will light the tree after the parade, triggering the start of a fireworks show.
The popular Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe returns on Nov. 23, and includes up to eight businesses. Amos Book Co., Vintage Love Boutique and Naturally Rad are among the vendors, Wasserman said.
The Pop-Up Shoppe, which is located next to Francesca’s on Main Street, will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.