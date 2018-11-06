Guest Editorial: Live United!

Being kind costs you nothing and yet the smallest act can accomplish so much. Mark Twain said kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see. And I think he’s right. The United Way is seeking solutions in the areas of health, education, financial stability and basic needs for every person in every community. We understand that communities are faced with enormously complex problems and there are no easy solutions today for the communities we want to build tomorrow. We can only do this together. So before you give this year to the United Way, I want you to take.