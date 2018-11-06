Guest Editorial: Live United!

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Guest Editorial: Jimmy Hill, River Region United Way President & CEO:
Normally, I’d be speaking to you about the River Region United Way’s annual campaign. Normally, I’d be asking you to give to help your neighbors in need and as I said normally, but these are not normal times. You’ve seen the news in recent weeks; bombs in the mail; troops at the southern border; opioids everywhere; innocents being killed in a grocery store and synagogue. Mind you, this is not a political statement.
I believe solutions to community problems begin with each of us individually. They begin when we rededicate ourselves to the ideals and values that unite us. And while we won’t always agree, we can have mutual respect and show kindness to others. Instead of a noun, what if kindness was a verb? Instead of a quality…it was an action.
Being kind costs you nothing and yet the smallest act can accomplish so much. Mark Twain said kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see. And I think he’s right. The United Way is seeking solutions in the areas of health, education, financial stability and basic needs for every person in every community. We understand that communities are faced with enormously complex problems and there are no easy solutions today for the communities we want to build tomorrow. We can only do this together. So before you give this year to the United Way, I want you to take.
Take a second and please consider how you can practice kindness and encourage others to LIVE UNITED through both your words and your actions.
Take just a moment -- and then give.
