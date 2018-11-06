It’s beginning to look like Christmas in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season’... already!
The Christmas tree in downtown Prattville went up Monday. It’s located near the Autauga Creek spillway in the curve.
The tree is 30 feet tall and city leaders tell WSFA 12 News the tree will be lit during a formal Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. to usher in the Christmas season.
City crews put up another Christmas tree at the corner of Cobbs Ford Road and Highway 6 near the interstate. That tree will be lit on the same night at the same hour.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.