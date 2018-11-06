Layoffs go into effect for Selma city employees

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Layoffs went into effect at the close of business Monday for dozens of Selma city employees, effecting those in departments ranging from Parks and Recreation all the way to Public Safety.
Curtis Wimberly is one of the 61 employees who got a pink slip. “It’s hard cause I feel like this could have been avoided," he said.
Wimberly left a career in education after 25 years in order to use his masters degree in Sports Management with the Selma Department of Parks and Recreation. Just three months after being hired by the city, then let go, he says he has a family to provide for and there’s only one option.
“I have put in applications with several different companies and I am waiting to hear back."
“I don’t think it has sunk in yet," admitted Cindy Stoudenmire. “I think I am still kinda in shock.”
She was laid off after more than 14 years with the city and has more questions than answers.
“Whether they are going to have us back. Normally, a layoff implies you will be coming back," Stoudenmire hoped.
Mayor Darrio Melton says the question of when these employees will be able to return can only be answered by the Selma City Council and how quickly they can find new streams of revenue to support the city.
“The longer the council waits, the longer we will have layoffs in effect," Melton said, “and if they do not act, we may have to cut even deeper.”
The mayor says the layoffs are going to have a big impact on the city.
“We are roughly down to 193 employees. You can only imagine the lack of services that will be provided inside the city of Selma based on the fact we have cut employment by 50 percent,” Melton said.
With these layoffs the city is expected to save between $125,000 - $150,000 per month.
“This is not a game," the mayor warned. "Before we took offices the previous administration was having problems with finances. We have done everything we can. We stopped hiring. Now we are laying off and it is still not enough money to operate off of.”
Councilman Sam Randolph said at a finance committee meeting Monday he plans to propose a freeze on the layoffs at the next council meeting until the council can get a full understanding of where the cities finances are.
“I just feel bad. We have money. I know our employees should not be laid off,"Randolph said.
“We have to know where the cities finances are. We have to do what we need to do,” said Councilwoman Jannie Thompson.
“I would like the jobs back," said Stoudenmire.
Melton did clarify Monday where the money came from during a special called meeting last month in order for the city to meet payroll.
“We had options before us. We could face fines from the Department of Labor per employee or we could face fines for not paying taxes on time. We chose to take the risk of paying our employees and getting fines on the back end. We basically paid the net pay of all our employees out of the general fund. We broke even. We basically cleared out the general fund account just to do the net pay for employees,” the mayor said.
Melton said the following week the city was able to make the taxes and deductions.
Another pay cycle is approaching and Melton says he’s not confident the city will have the funds to pay all its workers.
Every payroll we are scraping by," Melton said. "Nov. 16 would be next major payroll. We are up in the air about that. We are hopeful some ad valorem tax will come in and help. We will have an outstanding million dollar deficit dating all the way back to May.
For those needing assistance, there is some help available.
Resources for workers displaced: Edmundite Missions at 334-872-4213 or Alabama Works! Rapid response team assistance for dislocated workers at 334-242-5417.
