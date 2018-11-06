Lowndes County authorities search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Hayneville Police Department are asking for help finding an “armed and dangerous” suspect.
Authorities say Deldrick Keon Thomas, described as 5-foot-7-inches and 230 pounds, is wanted for first degree kidnapping and attempted murder. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any info on his whereabouts should contact the Hayneville PD immediately at 334-548-2128 or the Lowndes County Sheriff Office at 334-548-2222.
