Man falls through Waffle House ceiling in Tuscumbia
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 6, 2018 at 3:14 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:36 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for a man who fell through a Waffle House ceiling Sunday.

Jefferson County Police said the suspect tried to break into the office of a local restaurant Sunday morning, falling instead through the ceiling into the dining area.

Detective Sgt. Wes Holland said police are searching for a Wesley Glenn Bost, 27, Birmingham, and another man who was in the car with him when they fled from the failed attempt to break into the Waffle House on U.S. 72.

Holland said warrants against Bost will be issued today for first-degree criminal mischief and burglary.

Police Chief Tony Logan said Bost and the unknown accomplice were last seen just before 11 a.m. Sunday running in the wooded area north of Avalon Park in Sheffield.

