$1 million in federal funds to improve housing, senior center, park

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - More than $1 million in federal funds will help improve housing, a senior center, and park facilities in the River Region.
The Montgomery County Commission will receive $350,000 to rehabilitate housing in the Eastwood Villa Community in east Montgomery County.
Residents in 18 houses will contribute a minimum of 10 percent of $17,500 worth of safety upgrades to each home, the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (CARPDC) said.
Autaugaville has been awarded $250,000 to build a new senior center at 2407 Dutch Bend Street, the CARPDC said.
The number of Autaugaville residents 60 and older is increasing, and the center will help meet their needs, a grant application said.
The funds will be added to $168,000, in cash and matching contributions to replace the existing center, which is located in a 93-year-old building, the CARPDC said.
And Billingsley will receive $250,000 to help improve access to the city's park, and to build a new concession stand and kitchen.
The CARPDC wrote the applications for the three federal Community and Development Block Grants (CDBG). The funds were awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
The CARPDC, which serves Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery counties, is one of 12 such organizations across the state which help local governments in planning and development.
