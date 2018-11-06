Mix-up delays opening at 2 Montgomery polls

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There was a mix-up at two polling places in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.
According to the Montgomery Election Center, a problem with equipment at Wares Ferry Elementary School and Southlawn Elementary School was identified before the polls opened at 7 a.m. The cages that hold the ballots were swapped between the two polling places' machines.
The polls remained closed while the election center fixed the issue. The election center said the affected polling stations will also stay open longer and reminded voters that they can stay in line after the polls close to have their vote counted.
