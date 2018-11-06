Repair work set for I-65 SB between Prattville, Verbena

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Heads up if your morning or evening commute takes you down Interstate 65.
The Alabama Department of Transportation will start repairs in the southbound lanes near mile marker 190 (10 miles south of Verbena and four miles north of Pine Level) starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The outside lane will be closed while work is performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in a work zone.
