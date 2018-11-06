Roby, Isner vying for 2nd Congressional District House seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Republican Incumbent Martha Roby is asking voters to send her back to the House of Representatives for a fifth term to build on the current momentum in Congress.
“I can’t take politics out of it, the results on Tuesday will be the determining factor of whether we can keep the momentum going or not,” Roby said of the looming midterm election.
Tabitha Isner, an ordained minister and political newcomer, says she’s solely in this race because she feels she can do more for this district.
“I was shocked when I moved to Alabama and saw that Martha Roby was doing so little for the constituents of the second district and seeing that it was possible to beat her based on the numbers from 2016, so I was dedicated to making that happen,” Isner said - admitting she didn’t realize it would ultimately be her name on the ballot. “Sometimes of you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.”
Roby promises voters she will continue to support the district’s two military installations, veterans, farmers, push for border security and continue to support the party’s conservative agenda.
“You can take the tax cuts and Jobs Act alone and point to that as a huge legislative win so Americans are keeping more of their hard earned money,” Roby said.
Isner's career is centered around early education policy, she's passionate about finding sustainable funds to make Pre-K available to all children. Based on her background in education, ministry, and adopting through foster care, Isner says she can help the move the system forward.
“I am a Democrat because I’m a Christian," Isner explained. "When I read the Bible, what I hear most is about Jesus taking care of people - that means we feed the hungry, we care for the sick, we welcome the stranger, we liberate the captive, those are the kinds of programs I see the Democratic party fighting for. Programs like social security, Medicaid, SNAP, programs that help the least of these.”
Roby was an advocate in Washington, D.C. to help the 187th Fighter Wing land the new F-35 fighter jet, and touted her role in the House's passage of the Farm Bill.
“My job in that Farm Bill is to make sure all of Alabama’s commodities: cotton, peanuts, timber, poultry, cattle, catfish -- everyone’s taken care of with fair, good, conservative fiscal policy for Alabama’s agriculture,” Roby explained.
Isner says if elected, she will protect social security, which is what Americans should expect from elected leaders after paying into the program.
She also cites a crisis in veteran care in the district as the VA hospital in Montgomery’s rank was downgraded and holes in veteran care in the Wiregrass. Isner is also interested in welfare and health care reform.
“There is so much agreement across the board that we need affordable, high-quality health care,” Isner explained. “If we can agree on that then we can get down to the business on how to implement a plan. Right now we are all paying for everyone’s health care, whether we realize that’s happening or not.”
Roby says her record sets her apart, and she’s ready to continue the work she started in 2010.
