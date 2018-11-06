Rogers, Hagan go head-to-head for AL District 3 Congressional seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Former Miss America and Democratic candidate Mallory Hagan will face Republican incumbent Mike Rogers in the race for Alabama’s District 3 Congressional seat.
“In this election there is a very clear contrast between me and my opponent," Rogers said.
Hagan is focused on health care, education, and equality.
“People are very concerned about their health care but also education and the quality of education and the equality of education access across the state," Hagan said. “There are some parts of our state that kids have tremendous access to education and other parts they’re very much struggling.”
Rogers wants to focus on making tax cuts permanent and replacing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
“If we keep the House...then you will see us next year in February of next year repealing and replacing Obamacare," Rogers promised.
Rogers said he is confident going into Tuesday’s election, saying his experience gives him the upper-hand.
“People don’t know what they’re getting with her as far as elective office capability," the incumbent said. “I’m 60-years-old and I’ve served in local government, state government, and federal government. I know what it’s like to start a business, to run a business, I’ve done it with multiple businesses.”
Hagan said she does have experience and that it’s time for someone else to take the seat.
“I worked with Congress to restore funding in our federal budget to the tune of $18 million, and that’s when I really understood that if I worked with our legislators, I could have an impact," Hagan said.
Rogers has held the seat for the past 16 years. Hagan is hoping for an upset.
