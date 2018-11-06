State trooper killed by car while jogging in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities confirm an off-duty state trooper was killed in Lauderdale County Tuesday morning,
Authorities confirm the victim was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado on County Road 137 about four miles northwest of Florence. It happened at about 9 a.m. Police and the sheriff’s office confirmed he was jogging when he was struck.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the victim as 34-year-old Jason William Hewett, a Florence resident and Alabama State Trooper. Hewett was a 2006 graduate of the Alabama State Trooper Academy and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Lauderdale County of the Quad Cities Trooper Post.
Hewett was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Chevrolet’s driver was not injured.
ALEA is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.