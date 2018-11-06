Trump approves aid for 4 counties following Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Geneva, Henry, Houston and Mobile counties are eligible for federal assistance as a result of damage from Hurricane Michael.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance Program helps reimburse local governments, state agencies, eligible private non-profit organizations and electric co-operatives for certain expenses caused by Michael, Gov. Kay Ivey's office said on Monday.
President Donald Trump approved a request from Ivey for the aid.
"I appreciate President Trump and FEMA for being responsive to our requests for assistance following Hurricane Michael,” Ivey said. “Alabama did not take the brunt of the storm damage, but many people in our state were affected. This public assistance will be very beneficial, especially to the small communities in the Wiregrass that have worked very hard to clear the debris and get power service back up for residents.”
State and local governments can apply for aid to pay 75 percent of costs, such as debris removal and road repair, caused by the storm.
“The Major Disaster Declaration is a huge step in the recovery process and represents the continuation of our strong partnership with FEMA and local governments to connect eligible applicants with federal assistance to continue on their path to a better tomorrow," Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Brian Hastings said.
