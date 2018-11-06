Twin sisters give birth on the same night

FRESNO. CA (KGPE/CNN) - A pair of sisters share the same birthday because they are twins. Now they both have new daughters that share the same birthday - by sheer luck.
Welcome to the world, Candra Thao and Nadalie Xiong. The babies were born on Sunday night, one hour apart.
They’ll share birthdays, just like their mothers, twin sisters Bao Nhia Yang and Bao Kou Yang.
“Mine weighed seven pounds and three ounces,” Bao Nhia Yang said.
“Mine is seven pounds exactly, so almost the same.” Bao Kou Yang said.
The 23-year old sisters never thought they'd go into labor together.
“I started having like, I started spotting, so I think, I knew that I was going to be in labor," Bao Kou Yang said. "And then I told her, and she was like, ‘I’m having pain here and there too. I might be in there with you, too.’”
Laura Schleicher, the nurse who helped deliver the babies, has been working at the medical center for more than 18 years and says she’s *never seen twin sisters give birth on the same day."
She added, “Really, all I did was deliver them. I didn’t facilitate it or make it happen in any way. They just had great timing, very unique timing.”
The Yang sisters say it’s a dream come true to have daughters together.
“Maybe it’s like a miracle.” Bao Kou Yang said.
Though they don’t think their babies look alike at all, they say their twin bond could land them in the delivery room again in the future.
