Woman killed, man critical after Houston County traffic crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Dothan woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Florence Trigger, 85, was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Raymond Trigger, 79. Their vehicle was turning into a residential drive when it was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Benjamin Deese 50, of Cottonwood.
The crash, which happened around 4:35 p.m. on County Road 33, approximately half a mile North of Hodgesville.
Mrs. Trigger was killed. Mr. Trigger was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in critical condition.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
