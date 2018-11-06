Woman stabbed multiple times, boyfriend dead in Tallassee altercation

TALLASSEE, AL (WSFA) - A woman is in serious condition and her boyfriend is dead after a domestic incident Monday morning in Tallassee, the Tallassee Police Department has confirmed.
Police were called to the 600 block of Hudson Place around 9:15 a.m. on a report of a person being stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The woman, whose name has not been released, told officers she and her boyfriend, 60-year-old Michael Ray Thornton, had been in an altercation when he started stabbing her. She was taken to a hospital where she’s listed in serious condition.
Inside the home, officers found Thornton’s body. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
Tallassee police are continuing to investigating the case.
