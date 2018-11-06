Woman sought by Crimestoppers in custody

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A woman sought by Central Alabama Crimestoppers is in custody.
According to Crimestoppers, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office advised Carmila Player has been in custody since Oct. 19. She is no longer wanted by law enforcement.
Camilla Player was wanted for a probation violation and chemical endangerment of a child. Investigators say Player exposed her child to ingest, inhale or have contact with a controlled substance.
