AL House speaker thanks voters after Republican majority maintained

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon thanked the people of Alabama after the Republican majority in the state house was maintained.
“With their vote on Tuesday, the citizens of Alabama signaled their strong support for the conservative, reform-minded agenda that Republicans have pursued since gaining control of the Legislature, and we are thankful for their continuing confidence," McCutcheon said.
He said there has been a lot of progress made in the state in the last eight years, but Alabama still has problems that need to be addressed.
“Our infrastructure is in decay, and our roads and bridges must be given much-needed attention,” he said. “Our public schools are in need of further improvement, and we must invest in security measures that ensure children who are sent to school in the morning return home safely in the afternoon.”
McCutcheon also talked about ethics laws, saying they must continue to ensure that elected officials who violate them are brought to justice.
He thanked the people who run for office for the sacrifices they make.
“The men and women who offer themselves for public service make great sacrifices,” McCutcheon said. “Time away from jobs and family, frequent and long hours of travel to and from Montgomery, and the often unpleasant criticism that comes with life in the public spotlight are just a few examples. I thank everyone who stepped forward and displayed the courage to place their names on the ballot, and I look forward to serving with those who won their hard-fought House races.”
McCutcheon is looking forward to the following years.
“Serving as Speaker of the Alabama House has been the greatest professional honor of my life,” he said. "And I hope to continue in that role as we move our state toward even greater heights.”
