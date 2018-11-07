Alabama beaches, mountains are great holiday travel destinations

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The holiday travel season is upon us. From the beaches to the mountains, Alabama has a lot to offer.
Rick Harmon with the Alabama Tourism Department said a surprising number of people like to visit the beach in November and December.
“It’s not crowded, and you can get into all the restaurants you want,” Harmon said.
There have also been lots of recent changes at Gulf State Park. The new Lodge at Gulf State Park - a Hilton hotel - just opened. It replaces the one destroyed by Hurricane Ivan years ago.
It’s also a great time to visit the mountains in north Alabama. The leaves are changing, and there are lots of great places to hike like Cheaha and Joe Wheeler state parks, Harmon said.
For a look at the most popular destinations in Alabama, visit the Alabama Tourism Department website.
