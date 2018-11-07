Alabama leaders react to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ firing

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama leaders are reacting to Wednesday’s news that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has submitted his resignation at President Donald Trump’s request, following the Tuesday midterm elections.
Sessions served as Alabama’s junior U.S. senator for two decades (1997-2017) before being named by Trump as his attorney general. The relationship quickly soured as Sessions recused himself from the Russian elections meddling probe.
Following his firing, Alabama leaders issued these statements about their friend and former colleague:
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL)
“Thank you to my good friend, Jeff Sessions, for over 40 years of noble service to Alabama and our country. Jeff was a respected colleague of mine in the Senate for two decades and represented our nation with honor as the U.S. Attorney General. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Rep. Martha Roby (R-Dist 2)
“I have always known Jeff Sessions to be a man of the highest integrity. I am grateful for his long career in service to the State of Alabama, and I appreciate his remarkable leadership as our country’s Attorney General. I wish him the very best in whatever endeavors follow.”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
“During his time as U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been the standard-bearer for upholding the rule of law and fighting every day to make America safer. He has been a vital partner to state attorneys general, and to me personally, in dealing with violent crime and in strengthening our efforts to combat America’s opioid crisis. While his style was to work quietly behind the scenes, he made a powerful positive difference in rebuilding the confidence of prosecutors and law enforcement personnel across the nation—not just as U.S. Attorney General, but also as U.S. Senator and Alabama Attorney General. My staff and I will greatly miss Jeff’s leadership at the Department of Justice and we wish him all the best.”
Alabama GOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan
"A man of integrity, Jeff Sessions has led the Department of Justice with dignity and a firm commitment to the rule of law. His reputation as a dedicated public servant precedes his many years of honorable service to our nation."
"From his time as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Alabama Attorney General, U.S. Senator, to the 84th Attorney General of the United States, Alabamians have strongly supported Jeff Sessions."
"Whether it's running into him at a restaurant, football game, or a local church service - many view Jeff Sessions as not just an elected official, but also a dear friend. In our hearts, we hold a deep sense of love and admiration for Jeff Sessions and his family."
"A true Alabama statesman, Jeff Sessions has been a warrior for President Trump's conservative agenda. From enforcing our nation's immigration laws, fighting opioid abuse to strongly supporting members of our law enforcement, Jeff Sessions has consistently made Alabama proud."
“His service can be most accurately summed up in our state’s motto: ‘We dare defend our rights.’ Unwavering and resolute, our country needs more public servants like Jeff Sessions. We are blessed and are stronger because of his humble sacrifices through his lifetime of service to Alabama and America.”
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.