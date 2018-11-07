Alabama leaders react to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ firing

“During his time as U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been the standard-bearer for upholding the rule of law and fighting every day to make America safer. He has been a vital partner to state attorneys general, and to me personally, in dealing with violent crime and in strengthening our efforts to combat America’s opioid crisis. While his style was to work quietly behind the scenes, he made a powerful positive difference in rebuilding the confidence of prosecutors and law enforcement personnel across the nation—not just as U.S. Attorney General, but also as U.S. Senator and Alabama Attorney General. My staff and I will greatly miss Jeff’s leadership at the Department of Justice and we wish him all the best.”