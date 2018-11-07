Auburn man charged with DUI, stealing vehicle

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - An Auburn man, Isaiah John Baker, has been charged with driving under the influence and first degree theft of property.
Auburn Police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Cox Road at about 6 p.m. Monday . When officers arrived, they found Baker, 18, at the scene. He was apparently impaired, police said.
The suspect performed poorly on a series of sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.
Officers also discovered that the 2018 Jeep Cherokee that Baker was driving had been stolen from a home in the 100 block of East Veterans Boulevard. Baker was taken into custody and charged.
Police said that the case remains under investigation and other charges are possible.
Baker was taken to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $5,750 bond.
