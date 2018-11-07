First Alert: Not done with the rain yet

Yesterday’s cold front is dealing with a bit of an identity crisis, coming back our way as a warm front today. That front, in conjunction with a few ripples of upper level energy, will allow a fresh round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to overspread the area today. Showers are sparse this morning, but will pick up in coverage into the afternoon. Moderate instability will support pockets of heavier rain and lightning in the stronger cores, but severe weather is not expected.