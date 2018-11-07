Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over name change

(RNN) – The Girl Scouts are suing the Boy Scouts, claiming trademark infringement as the group rebrands itself and welcomes girls.
The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court says the Girl Scouts of the United States of America has been “marginalized” by Boy Scouts of America’s plans to change the name of its Boy Scouts program to Scouts BSA.
"Only GSUSA has the right to use the Girl Scouts and Scouts trademarks with leadership development services for girls," the Girl Scouts said in their lawsuit, calling Boy Scouts infringements "new and uniquely damaging to GSUSA."
The Boy Scouts announced in May it would change the name of its program for 11- to 17-year-olds in early 2019. The organization already has started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts, and Scouts BSA begins accepting girls next year.
The parent organization, Boy Scouts of America, and the Cub Scouts will keep their current names.
The Boy Scouts of America said it’s “carefully” reviewing the lawsuit.
“Our decision to expand our program offerings for girls came after years of requests from families who wanted the option of the BSA’s character - and leadership - development programs for their children – boys and girls. We believe that we owe it to our current and future members to offer families the options they want.
“We applaud every organization that builds character and leadership in children, including the Girl Scouts of the USA, and believe that there is an opportunity for both organizations to serve girls and boys in our communities.”
The Girl Scouts lawsuit is asking for monetary damages and an injunction against trademark breaches.
