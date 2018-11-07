Man charged after reportedly hitting woman with car

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is charged with domestic violence after reportedly hitting a woman with his car on Saturday.
According to court documents, Travis Blackwell, 38, and the victim were arguing in his car when she got out and started walking away on Selma Highway. The suspect drove away then turned back to the victim, accelerating and hitting her with the vehicle.
Court documents say the victim was taken to Baptist South for her injuries, which were lacerations and abrasions.
Blackwell was charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault.
