Montgomery police searching for bank robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for the suspect in a bank robbery Wednesday, according to Crimestoppers.
The Central Alabama Crimestoppers advises MPD is searching for Myron William Ernst in connection with a robbery at Regions Bank. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Earlier Wednesday, Captain Regina Duckett said a business in the 6900 block of Atlanta Highway was robbed of money after a suspect showed a threatening note. He fled on foot.
Duckett advised there were no injuries and no arrests have been made. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Air 1 is assisting in the search for the suspect.
Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app or online.
