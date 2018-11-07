Montgomery police searching for bank robbery suspect

Montgomery police searching for bank robbery suspect
A WSFA 12 News crew went to the scene and saw a police presence at the Regions Bank on Atlanta Highway.
By WSFA Staff | November 7, 2018 at 12:34 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 1:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for the suspect in a bank robbery Wednesday, according to Crimestoppers.

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers advises MPD is searching for Myron William Ernst in connection with a robbery at Regions Bank. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Earlier Wednesday, Captain Regina Duckett said a business in the 6900 block of Atlanta Highway was robbed of money after a suspect showed a threatening note. He fled on foot.

Duckett advised there were no injuries and no arrests have been made. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Air 1 is assisting in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app or online.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.